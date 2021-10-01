Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Switch worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $56,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,808 shares of company stock worth $20,163,672. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.39 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

