Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,980 over the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KE stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

