Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 223.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.