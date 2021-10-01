Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 11,000 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $96.39 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

