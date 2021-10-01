Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Contango Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $917.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

