Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Lands’ End worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

