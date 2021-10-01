Swiss National Bank Invests $1.11 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000.

Shares of LGO opened at $10.51 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $679.78 million and a PE ratio of 32.84.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

