Swiss National Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of REX American Resources worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

