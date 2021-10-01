Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.71 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

