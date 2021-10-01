Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

