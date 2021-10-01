Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.91 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,992. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

