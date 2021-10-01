Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

