Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

SB stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

