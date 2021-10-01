Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $428,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

