Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

