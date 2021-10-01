Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 415,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Matrix Service stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

