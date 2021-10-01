Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,507. The firm has a market cap of C$379.48 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

