Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 14,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

