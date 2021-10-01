Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Short Interest Update

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNNY stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

