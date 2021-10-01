Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

