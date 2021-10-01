Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SSUMY opened at $14.13 on Friday. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,413,000.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

