Stratis Market Cap Hits $271.26 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $271.26 million and $19.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031035 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 135,926,000 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

