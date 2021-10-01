Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 752,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,136,000 after purchasing an additional 227,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.