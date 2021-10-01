Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $33,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $164.78 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.