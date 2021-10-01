Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGE stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

