Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

