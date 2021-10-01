Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 726 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

