Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,057 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,053% compared to the average daily volume of 319 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $73.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

