Stifel Nicolaus Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.83.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.57. 286,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,236. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$37.12.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

