Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,612.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 120,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

