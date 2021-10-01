Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

