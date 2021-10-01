Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.