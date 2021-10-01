Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,892 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

