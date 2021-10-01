Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,352. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

