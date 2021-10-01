Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $502,167. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

