Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 4.72% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

EJAN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

