Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.78 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 119,939 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 387,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 400,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

