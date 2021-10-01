Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

IAT stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

