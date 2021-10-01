Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in BCE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 778,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,220,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,341,000 after buying an additional 167,483 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BCE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,905,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.