Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.75

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$41.75 and last traded at C$41.99, with a volume of 41223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.26.

The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

