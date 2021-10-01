Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0808 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $460.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

