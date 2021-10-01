Status Tops One Day Volume of $19.41 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Status has a market cap of $288.48 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.