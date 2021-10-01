State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

