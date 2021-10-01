State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 97,460 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,942 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 97,460 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $46,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

