State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $53.85 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,745 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $53,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

