State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $47.73 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,757 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $47,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $116.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

