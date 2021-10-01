State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 118,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

