State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

