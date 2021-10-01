State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QAD by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in QAD by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of QADA opened at $87.39 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

