State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $323,000 Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9,245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

